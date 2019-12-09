UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Academic Staff Association Elections To Be Held On Dec 12

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Academic Staff Association elections to be held on Dec 12

Annual elections of Academic Staff Association of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will be held on December 12

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) -:Annual elections of Academic Staff Association of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will be held on December 12.

Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers Association (BZUTA) and University Teachers' Forum (UTF) were contesting,said a source on Monday.

The voting will start at 9 am and will conclude by 4 pm at Jinnah Auditorium,wherein faculty members will exercise their right of balloting, the source informed.

Dr Abdul Sattar Malik from BZUTA and Dr Waheed Qamar Khan from UTF will contest for president post,while Dr Hamid Manzoor and Dr Ijaz Randhawa will run for vice president seat.

For general secretary position, Dr Muhammad Khawar Nawazish and Engr Chaudhary Anwar were the candidates from BZUTA and UTF respectively.

Seven executive members will also be elected besides joint and finance secretaries.

The election committee consists of three members headed by Dr Muhammad Yaqoob of Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS).

Related Topics

Election Bahauddin Zakariya University December Post From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

44 seconds ago

11th UVAS Convocation on 12th December

3 minutes ago

Doctors recommend Nawaz Sharif to go to the US for ..

5 minutes ago

England women beat Pakistan women by 75 runs

8 minutes ago

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

24 minutes ago

UAE joins Women, Peace and Security Chiefs of Defe ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.