Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Academic Staff Association elections to be held on Dec 12

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) -:Annual elections of Academic Staff Association of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will be held on December 12.

Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers Association (BZUTA) and University Teachers' Forum (UTF) were contesting,said a source on Monday.

The voting will start at 9 am and will conclude by 4 pm at Jinnah Auditorium,wherein faculty members will exercise their right of balloting, the source informed.

Dr Abdul Sattar Malik from BZUTA and Dr Waheed Qamar Khan from UTF will contest for president post,while Dr Hamid Manzoor and Dr Ijaz Randhawa will run for vice president seat.

For general secretary position, Dr Muhammad Khawar Nawazish and Engr Chaudhary Anwar were the candidates from BZUTA and UTF respectively.

Seven executive members will also be elected besides joint and finance secretaries.

The election committee consists of three members headed by Dr Muhammad Yaqoob of Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS).