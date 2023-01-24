Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member appointed VP of SSSP

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Soil Science Department Associate Prof. Jam Niaz Ahmed Tuesday appointed Vice President of the Soil Science Society of Pakistan (SSSP) Punjab for 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Soil Science Department Associate Prof. Jam Niaz Ahmed Tuesday appointed Vice President of the Soil Science Society of Pakistan (SSSP) Punjab for 2022-23.

Dr Niaz has been associated with teaching for the last 33 years and got his 106 research papers published so far in international journals, said a news release issued here.

Established in 1958, the society has over 600 students and soil scientists who are registered with it.

It also publishes a journal named " Soil and Environment".Dr Niza also got projects from HEC and PARC in 2017.