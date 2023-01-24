UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Faculty Member Appointed VP Of SSSP

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member appointed VP of SSSP

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Soil Science Department Associate Prof. Jam Niaz Ahmed Tuesday appointed Vice President of the Soil Science Society of Pakistan (SSSP) Punjab for 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Soil Science Department Associate Prof. Jam Niaz Ahmed Tuesday appointed Vice President of the Soil Science Society of Pakistan (SSSP) Punjab for 2022-23.

Dr Niaz has been associated with teaching for the last 33 years and got his 106 research papers published so far in international journals, said a news release issued here.

Established in 1958, the society has over 600 students and soil scientists who are registered with it.

It also publishes a journal named " Soil and Environment".Dr Niza also got projects from HEC and PARC in 2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Bahauddin Zakariya University HEC 2017 From

Recent Stories

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in ..

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

11 minutes ago
 DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievan ..

DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievances

4 minutes ago
 Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

4 minutes ago
 Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 2 ..

Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 25

4 minutes ago
 Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by C ..

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by Creating Adjacent Zone - Russia ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.