Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Orgainzes UET Test

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The UET Entry Test is being conducted under the supervision of the UET Centre in the Department of Computer Science at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU). The test will be held from June 3 to June 7, and approximately 1350 students will participate in the entry test.

It is noteworthy that the Computer Science Department includes state-of-the-art labs where students are conducting research in subjects such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cyber security.

The Computer IT Center has been successfully organizing this test for the past three years and is providing internet facilities to the entire university. Lecturer Zeeshan Ali Akbar from the Department of Electrical Engineering, UET Lahore; Lecturer Nazif ul Haq from the Department of Computer Science, UET Lahore; Dr. Muzaffar Hameed, Director of the IT Center, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan; and Qasoor Abbas, NMS IT Center, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, are involved in it.

