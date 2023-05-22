UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Senate Approves Admission In Affiliated Colleges Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Senate approves admission in affiliated colleges across Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Senate on Monday gave approval to several decisions in its 12th meeting presided over by Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman who is also chancellor of the varsity.

The Senate unanimously sanctioned admission in affiliated colleges across Punjab while BZU could only give admission in the colleges only in Multan and DG Khan before the approval.

It also gave go-ahead to admission policy 2023 conditionally whereas the chancellor made syndicate approval mandatory for Ordinary and Advanced (O&A) Levels admissions.

The senate too decided to allow the setting up Meezan Islamic Centre in Commerce Department and to make it's functional immediately while the governor desired the bank to provide more funding for this purpose.

It deferred the matter of making a new centre in Urdu department and syndicate prior approval was made compulsory for it and The Quran forum in the varsity.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Punjab, Baligh Ur Rehman, asked the faculty to play its role in changing the attitude and behavior of the students adding that Allah Almighty loves beauty and we are supposed to make our surroundings clean and green.

He said that spared buildings in schools, colleges and varsities should be utilized properly and these should not be left vacant.

He informed that a search committee was working swiftly for scrutinizing applicants for the appointment of Vice-chancellors in the varsities.

He regretted BZU affiliated private law colleges admission scam.

