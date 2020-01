Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to hold BA,BSc exams from Mar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) -:Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will hold annual examination of BA/BSc 2020 from end of March this year, said controller examination, Dr Aman Ullah.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday he said the result of supply exam 2019 would be declare by mid of February.