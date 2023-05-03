Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to hold Ist International Conference on Media, Communication Research on May 4, 5

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was organizing a two-day Ist International Conference on Media and Communication Research on May 4 and 5

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was organizing a two-day Ist International Conference on Media and Communication Research on May 4 and 5.

The purpose of the Conference is to bring academic, social scientists and researchers together and share experiences of their research work on different aspects of contemporary issues pertaining to media studies.

A good number of media experts from across the globe will participate physically and via online facilities. The opening ceremony of the International Conference will be held at Jinnah Auditorium.

Dr Stuart Allan and Dr Cynthia Carter from Cardiff University will be the keynote speakers.

However, Dr Ysemin Inceoglu from the London school of Economics, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Dean School of Economics and Cinematic Art, Dr Shehzad Ali Director of the Institute of Communication Studies BZU, Dr Emenyeonu C. Ogadimma, Dr Rachel Core, Dr Jin Qiang, Dr Zulhamri Abdullah, Dr Ergen Devrim Karagoz, and some others will present their research and share modern trends and issues in Mass Media.