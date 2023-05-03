UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) To Hold Ist International Conference On Media, Communication Research On May 4, 5

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to hold Ist International Conference on Media, Communication Research on May 4, 5

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was organizing a two-day Ist International Conference on Media and Communication Research on May 4 and 5

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was organizing a two-day Ist International Conference on Media and Communication Research on May 4 and 5.

The purpose of the Conference is to bring academic, social scientists and researchers together and share experiences of their research work on different aspects of contemporary issues pertaining to media studies.

A good number of media experts from across the globe will participate physically and via online facilities. The opening ceremony of the International Conference will be held at Jinnah Auditorium.

Dr Stuart Allan and Dr Cynthia Carter from Cardiff University will be the keynote speakers.

However, Dr Ysemin Inceoglu from the London school of Economics, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Dean School of Economics and Cinematic Art, Dr Shehzad Ali Director of the Institute of Communication Studies BZU, Dr Emenyeonu C. Ogadimma, Dr Rachel Core, Dr Jin Qiang, Dr Zulhamri Abdullah, Dr Ergen Devrim Karagoz, and some others will present their research and share modern trends and issues in Mass Media.

Related Topics

London Cardiff Bahauddin Zakariya University May Media From Share

Recent Stories

UN Rights Chief Says Haiti 'Dangling Over Abyss'

UN Rights Chief Says Haiti 'Dangling Over Abyss'

2 minutes ago
 Court awards three-time life imprisonment in secur ..

Court awards three-time life imprisonment in security official murder case

2 minutes ago
 MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgy ..

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

22 minutes ago
 Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher cou ..

Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher courts' decisions

10 minutes ago
 ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth se ..

ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth sector development at Middle Eas ..

22 minutes ago
 World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia ..

World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia Marri

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.