Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) To Open For Faculty, Staffers From June 1

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:25 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi ordered all faculty members and officers to join duties from June 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi ordered all faculty members and officers to join duties from June 1.

A notification in this connection has been issued by BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan on Tuesday.

"In continuation of earlier notification no Uni-39 Admin/3513 dated April 8,2020 the Vice Chancellor has been pleased to order that all teachers, officers/officials will remain on duty wef from June 1," reads the notification.

It merits mentioning here that the University was closed on April 16 followed by lockdown in wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

