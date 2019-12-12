Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi advises faculty to accomplish research projects

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi has advised researchers to accomplish old projects to avert any Higher Education Commission (HEC) adverse action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi has advised researchers to accomplish old projects to avert any Higher education Commission (HEC) adverse action.

Speaking at a meeting of heads of research committees, convened for consultation on the HEC step of linking research grant with performance here, he asked the tenured track faculty members to pay full attention to research.

The VC urged all heads of departments and faculty members to perform their duties wholeheartedly.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr Farooq Ahmed said that research on agriculture, environment and industries could win funds for the BZU.

He said correct feedback of students could improve the situation.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Dr Najam-ul-Haq, Director Research Dr Hakumat Ali, Director Information & Technology (IT) Dr Shahid Fareed, Director Finance, Safdar Abbas Langha and others attended the meeting