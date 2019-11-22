Bahauddin Zakariya University canteen sealed, Rs 40,000 fine imposed on six others

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a canteen at the Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on six others here Friday.

The PFA officials accompanying chairman BZU cafeteria committee Prof Dr Rao Abdul Qayyum checked food quality, cleanliness and other arrangements at different BZU canteens on the campus besides canteens operational at hostels.

Canteen of Shahid Akhtar was sealed on poor cleanliness and low quality food while Rs 5,000 fine was imposed on canteen Saeed Akhtar, Rs 10,000 on IMS canteen, Rs 5,000 on canteen Khalid Meraj Bhatti, Rs 10,000 on canteen Ghulam Murtaza, Rs 5,000 on Main Cafeteria, and Rs 5,000 on canteen civic centre, Agriculture College.

Canteens of Omar hall, Abu Bakar hall and Usman hall besides Spicy Student Centre and IMS canteen contractors were issued a strict warning to improve cleanliness and food quality.