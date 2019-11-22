UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahauddin Zakariya University Canteen Sealed, Rs 40,000 Fine Imposed On Six Others

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:22 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University canteen sealed, Rs 40,000 fine imposed on six others

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a canteen at the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on six others here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a canteen at the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on six others here Friday.

The PFA officials accompanying chairman BZU cafeteria committee Prof Dr Rao Abdul Qayyum checked food quality, cleanliness and other arrangements at different BZU canteens on the campus besides canteens operational at hostels.

Canteen of Shahid Akhtar was sealed on poor cleanliness and low quality food while Rs 5,000 fine was imposed on canteen Saeed Akhtar, Rs 10,000 on IMS canteen, Rs 5,000 on canteen Khalid Meraj Bhatti, Rs 10,000 on canteen Ghulam Murtaza, Rs 5,000 on Main Cafeteria, and Rs 5,000 on canteen civic centre, Agriculture College.

Canteens of Omar hall, Abu Bakar hall and Usman hall besides Spicy Student Centre and IMS canteen contractors were issued a strict warning to improve cleanliness and food quality.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Agriculture Student Fine Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Woman drowns her 2 kids, attempts suicide in Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab University organises inter-departmental qui ..

3 minutes ago

748 drug peddlers arrested in two months

3 minutes ago

Russia military to increase hi-teck weapons: Vladi ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister, President extend felicitations on ..

9 minutes ago

South Africa's Largest Carrier, Unions Settle Thei ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.