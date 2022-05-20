UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University Clerk, Student Arrested For Harassing Students

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Friday arrested a clerk and a student of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for harassing and blackmailing female students of the university

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Friday arrested a clerk and a student of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for harassing and blackmailing female students of the university.

According to the FIA sources, FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered the case no. 94/22 against the two outlaws upon receiving different complaints regarding blackmailing and harassment of female students of BZU.

The team of Cyber Crime Wing led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Khan arrested clerk of Psychology department Munawar Veins, and student of Biology department Abu Bakar.

The team also recovered objectionable videos from the mobile phones of both arrested outlaws.

According to the FIA, the outlaws were involved in harassing female students and blackmailing them by recording their videos after offering them discount in fee and good grades in examination.

Incharge Cyber Crime Wing Shoiab Haroon said that further investigations were underway against the culprits, during which the FIA learnt about the involvement of a gang which would be busted soon.

