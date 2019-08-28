UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University former student who disguised himself as female sent to jail on judicial remand

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) former student who entered a female hostel after disguised himself as a female student in a burqa, has been sent to jail on judicial remand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) former student who entered a female hostel after disguised himself as a female student in a burqa, has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

BZU resident Officer, Dr Rehan Sadiq told APP on Wednesday that Daniyal Farredi was an ex student of Chemistry department and after qualifying MSc had left university.

A couple of days back, the accused entered Mariyam Hall of BZU with consent of his class fellow, Khadija Irshad and was stopped by security guards on suspicion after he entered cladding a burqa, he informed.

On checking by a female guard, he turned out to be a male student when he got his name written at entry gate, Dr Rehan said and added that police was called immediately.

Alpa police Station after arresting Fareedi registered an FIR against him under sections 419 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), The RO informed adding that parents of Khidja were contacted telephonically at once.

He said that they took her home with her bag and baggage on Aug 26 evening after the incident.

The female student wrote a confession statement about her involvement in the incident, he concluded.

