Bahauddin Zakariya University IMS Deptt Offering Rs One Mn Scholarships To Needy Students Annually : Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Institute of Management Sciences Department is offering Rs one million scholarship upto sixty needy students annually as financial assistance for studies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Institute of Management Sciences Department is offering Rs one million scholarship upto sixty needy students annually as financial assistance for studies.

Director IMS, Dr Nauman Abbasi, told APP on Tuesday that they were extending Taleem, IMS, Alumni scholarships besides Mumkinkr ( make it possible) stipend which is an initiative of a philanthropist family of Multan.

He informed that the department offered 19 deserving students 8 from morning and 11 from evening classes scholarship of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 each for two sessions.

A total of Rs one million is awarded to the students every year, he said adding that Ehsaas and HEC other scholarships are besides these stipends offered by IMS deptt.

Under Taleem Scholarship, faculty members contribute for two or three needy students, Dr Nauman said adding that from this year Alumni would pay full fee of four students including two from undergrads and as many from post graduate both from morning and evening classes.

As many as sixty students benefit from the stipends annually to continue their studies, Director IMS concluded.

