Bahauddin Zakariya University Installs Automatic Tracking System On Vehicles

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) administration installed automatic tracking system on all vehicles to redress students complaints besides stopping misuse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) administration installed automatic tracking system on all vehicles to redress students complaints besides stopping misuse.

Chairman Transport Committee, Dr Nazim Labar said that BZU VC, Dr Akbar Kundi directed officials to ensure implementation of contract with the company.

He informed that U fone has been given the contract adding that the Vice Chancellor made personal efforts to materialize this step.

He stated that tracking system will help checking misuse of the vehicles of the varsity.

