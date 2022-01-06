UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University Issues MA, MSc Fee Schedule

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University issues MA, MSc fee schedule

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for MA,MSc Part-I & II annual and Composite system examination here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for MA,MSc Part-I & II annual and Composite system examination here on Thursday.

Single Fee Rs 4,000 can be deposited by Feb 4, while aspirants can submit double fee by 14 Feb and triple fee before one week of commencing of examination, said a news release issued here.

Under Annual System, single fee is Rs 4,000 for MA and 4,500 for MSc while for composite examination of MA fee is Rs 8,000 and for MSc is Rs 9,000.

For more information candidates can contact at 0300-7429897 and 0300,7366937.

