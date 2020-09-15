Bahauddin Zakariya University issues NOC to 23 employees for admission in evening classes

UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor (VC) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Dr Mansoor Kundi on Tuesday issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to twenty-three staffers to get admission in Masters, M.Phil and PhD in evening classes

According to a notification, VC BZU has been pleased to grant departmental permission (NOC) to employees in evening classes from 1 pm to onwards.

It merits to mention here that BZU Employees Staff Association had requested the VC about the NOC for staffers of the varsity to get admission in evening classes.

The VC approved the request after consulting with BZU Registrar, Suhaib Rashid Khan a few days back.

The association thanked Dr Kundi for his gracious step.

