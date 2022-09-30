UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University Planting 2,000 Saplings Under PM Green Youth Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University is planting 2,000 saplings at the campus under Prime Minister Green Youth Movement for which around 450 have been planted so far in the fourth drive.

BZU focal person for the project, Dr Fawad Rasool, told this news agency on Friday that they were giving a sapling to a BS student whose two years were left in completion of a course under the tree policy to take care of its growth.

He informed that The Higher education Commission (HEC) had funded the project adding that BZU Gym Forestry and Water Conservation clubs in this connection.Today 200 saplings have been planted in the varsity by the faculty and students with the cooperation of Directorate of Students Affairs (DSA), he stated.

The HEC had released Rs 200,000 for saplings and water conservation under which drip irrigation system will be utilized, Dr Fawad concluded.

