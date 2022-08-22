Bahauddin Zakariya University postpones ADA, ASA exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Monday deferred the second annual 2021 and annual 2022 examinations of Associate Degree of Science (ADS) and Associate Degree of Arts (ASA)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Monday deferred the second annual 2021 and annual 2022 examinations of Associate Degree of Science (ADS) and Associate Degree of Arts (ASA).

The decision has been made in wake of recent monsoon rains. The exams have been delayed till further orders, said a news release issued here.