Bahauddin Zakariya University Students Sustain Injuries In Another Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:59 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University students sustain injuries in another firing incident

Another incident of firing between two groups injured three students at Agriculture department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Another incident of firing between two groups injured three students at Agriculture department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Wednesday.

A source of BZU said that in a fit of avenge of a clash between the two groups of students which took place last month at the campus, today the rival group carrying clubs and weapons opened fire at the opponents.

Resultantly, three sustained injuries-one of them with firearm, the source informed.

When contacted, DMS evening at Nishtar hospital Accidents & Emergency (A&E) ward Dr Saud confirmed that an injured student of BZU named Fazal Afraidi (19) s/o Muhammad Rafiq Jan.

He said that the he was shifted to ward no 9 after initial treatment at Emergency.

Dr Faizan, a doctor on duty at ward no 9 told APP that the the bullet touched the thigh of the student creating a superficial injury adding that it was not a bony injury and no operation was needed for it.

Since it was an MLC case, the admission of the patient was necessary.

The injured student has been discharged after the treatment, he informed.

BZU Acting Security officer, Khalil Khoro, did not respond to calls and message for comments on the story.

It is worth mentioning here that two groups fought at Gillani law College of BZU injured a student and others sustained bullet injury last month.

