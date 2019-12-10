UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University Students Take Out Rally To Condemn HR Violations In Held Kashmir

Tue 10th December 2019

Bahauddin Zakariya University students take out rally to condemn HR violations in held Kashmir

Hundreds of students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) took out a rally on Tuesday to express solidarity with the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Hundreds of students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) took out a rally on Tuesday to express solidarity with the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally was led by Deputy Director Students Affairs Tahir Mehmood and participated by a large number of students from various departments.

The rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for provision of rights to Kashmiris.

The rally participants condemned atrocities against innocent people by the Indian forces. They expressed their resolve that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

They also demanded the international community take notice of the atrocities and rights violations in the occupied valley.

