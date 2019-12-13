UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers' Association Wins ASA Elections With Thumping Majority

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:17 AM

Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers' Association (BZUTA) won annual election of Academic Staff Association (ASA) with thumping majority here on Thursday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers' Association (BZUTA) won annual election of Academic Staff Association (ASA) with thumping majority here on Thursday evening.

According to official result, Dr Abdul Sattar Malik from BZUTA won presidential seat by bagging 299 votes while his rival Dr Waheed Qamar Khan from United Teachers Forum (UTF) secured 189 votes.

Dr Hamid Manzoor clinched Senior VP position by getting 274 votes from BZUTA and Dr Ijaz Randhawa from UTF could obtain 203 votes.

For general secretary position, Dr Muhammad Khawar Nawazish from BZUTA secured 244 and Chaudhary Anwar from UTF secured 233 votes.

Similarly BZUTA also won joint and financial positions.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr Abdul Sattar was also elected president ASA last year.

From seven executive members position, BZUTA, won five while UTF got two seats only.

