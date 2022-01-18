Bahauddin Zakariya University to hold book fair from Jan 26

A three-day book fair will be organized at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to promote love for reading among students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A three-day book fair will be organized at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to promote love for reading among students.

known publishers and book sellers of country will display wide variety of books in the fair including literature, fine arts, engineering, science and vocational training BZU Vice chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi would open the fair.

The book fair is aimed at promoting book reading and cementing their friendship with books, says a news release issued here on Tuesday.