Bahauddin Zakariya University To Plant 2,000 Saplings Provided By Askari Bank

Mon 26th August 2019

Bahauddin Zakariya University to plant 2,000 saplings provided by Askari Bank

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Clean and Green Pakistan campaign will result in elevation of the status of the country besides safe future of the next generations, said Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Tariq Ansari.

He expressed these views after planting "Sukh Chain" (Millettia Pinnata) at Institute of Banknig and Finance under the auspices of Askari Bank, here on Monday.

The VC appreciated Askari Bank tree plantation campaign and added that the varsity would benefit from it.

Regional Manger Askari Bank Rao Tauqir said the bank would hand over 2,000 saplings to BZU for plantation.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the event.

