Bahauddin Zakariya University VC asks Deans to furnish recommendations for 100 pc admissions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Vice Chancellor (VC) Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Wednesday asked the Deans to finalize their recommendations about admissions to BS and MS for next year.

Speaking at a meeting of Deans here, the Vice Chancellor (VC) said that the suggestions given by them were much positive.

He said that these would help achieving 100 admission target for this year adding that the varsity would keep on enlightening masses of the region through imparting quality education.

The meeting was attended by Deans including Dr Hakumat Ali, Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Abdul Raheem, Dt Tahir Sultan and DSA, Dr Javid Silyana and Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah.

Later, Dr Silyana briefed the meeting on English courses being offered by Uzbekistan varsities.

The VC tasked him furnish his suggestions soon in this connection.