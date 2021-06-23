UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Asks Deans To Furnish Recommendations For 100 Pc Admissions

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University VC asks Deans to furnish recommendations for 100 pc admissions

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Vice Chancellor (VC) Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Wednesday asked the Deans to finalize their recommendations about admissions to BS and MS for next year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Vice Chancellor (VC) Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Wednesday asked the Deans to finalize their recommendations about admissions to BS and MS for next year.

Speaking at a meeting of Deans here, the Vice Chancellor (VC) said that the suggestions given by them were much positive.

He said that these would help achieving 100 admission target for this year adding that the varsity would keep on enlightening masses of the region through imparting quality education.

The meeting was attended by Deans including Dr Hakumat Ali, Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Abdul Raheem, Dt Tahir Sultan and DSA, Dr Javid Silyana and Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah.

Later, Dr Silyana briefed the meeting on English courses being offered by Uzbekistan varsities.

The VC tasked him furnish his suggestions soon in this connection.

Related Topics

Education Uzbekistan Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Uber to offer free rides to people seeking COVID-1 ..

8 minutes ago

NAB granted fourteen days remand of accused

42 seconds ago

Man injured in firing incident

43 seconds ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

45 seconds ago

NTDC jumps into nation-wise tree plantation drive ..

46 seconds ago

US Targets Crime With COVID-19 Relief Funds for So ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.