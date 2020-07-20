UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Visit Faculty Of Pharmacy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:01 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi paid a visit to faculty of pharmacy to discuss issues faced by it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi paid a visit to faculty of pharmacy to discuss issues faced by it.

He congratulated Dr Muhammad Uzair on being appointed as Dean faculty of pharmacy.

The VC hoped that the faculty would improve under his supervision.

Chairman pharmacy deptt, Dr. Nisar Hussain presented bouquet to Dr Uzair on his appointment, said a release issued here on Monday.

