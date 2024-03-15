Open Menu

Bahawalnagar Admin Cracks Against Profiteers, Imposes Fines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Bahawalnagar admin cracks against profiteers, imposes fines

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Bahawalnagar district administration on Friday, launched a crackdown resulting in fines totaling over three lac rupees imposed on 77 offenders in a bid to curb illegal profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan announced that 50 ice control magistrates are actively participating in field operations across the district to ensure compliance with price regulations.

He appealed to the citizens to report any instances of profiteering or hoarding by calling the district administration's helpline 1718.

"We will not tolerate any attempts to exploit consumers during this sacred time," Bhawan said adding, "Hoarders and illegal profiteers will face the full force of the law."

The district administration's Ramazan crackdown is part of a broader effort to protect the rights of consumers and ensure that essential commodities are available at fair prices.

APP/adg/378

