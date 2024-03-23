- Home
Bahawalnagar Administration launches vigorous crackdown to ensure fair prices during Ramadan
Bahawalnagar Administration Launches Vigorous Crackdown To Ensure Fair Prices During Ramadan
Published March 23, 2024
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Bahawalnagar district administration, under the astute leadership of Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, is steadfastly working to alleviate the burdens of citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, aligning with the government's vision.
Magistrates are tirelessly engaged in round-the-clock field operations to combat profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration, with Price Control Magistrates conducting 31,917 shop sale point inspections. Notably, 1,517 individuals have been held accountable for profiteering, resulting in 6,346 violations of official prices. The enforcement efforts have led to fines totaling Rs 3,562,600, along with the arrest of 448 individuals and the filing of 73 FIRs for serious violations.
Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan emphasized that comprehensive measures are being taken against illegal profiteering, as well as the sale of hoarded and adulterated goods. Notably, the performance of each price control magistrate is being rigorously evaluated through a dedicated dashboard. In an effort to bolster citizen engagement, individuals are encouraged to register their complaints through the helpline 1718. This concerted crackdown underscores the administration's unwavering commitment to ensuring fair prices and safeguarding the well-being of the community during the sacred month of Ramadan.
