Bahawalnagar Boosts Wheat Procurement: 22 Centers Open For Business
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Bahawalnagar district, known for its significant contribution to Pakistan’s wheat production has ramped up its procurement operations
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Bahawalnagar district, known for its significant contribution to Pakistan’s wheat production has ramped up its procurement operations.
Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, accompanied by DPO Naseebullah Khan on Wednesday inspected the newly established Pasco wheat procurement centers.
The district has strategically set up 22 centers, including 12 procurement and 10 flag centers, to streamline the wheat purchasing process.
With centers distributed across Chishtian, Haroonabad, and Fort Abbas, the initiative aims to facilitate local farmers and reinforce the district’s pivotal role in the agricultural sector.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting
Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA
Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for beautification of city: Mayor ..
Emergent measures under way to control effects of climate change: governor
Muhammad Suhail appointed member search committee
KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at Khyber Girls Medical College
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urges sweeping operation against ..
KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC
Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam about recent rains, landslide imp ..
DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin cities
KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolution for salary issues
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity theft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting46 seconds ago
-
Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA48 seconds ago
-
Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for beautification of city: Mayor Karachi49 seconds ago
-
Emergent measures under way to control effects of climate change: governor51 seconds ago
-
Muhammad Suhail appointed member search committee53 seconds ago
-
KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at Khyber Girls Medical College6 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urges sweeping operation against ETPB encroachments4 minutes ago
-
KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC4 minutes ago
-
Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam about recent rains, landslide impacts in KP4 minutes ago
-
DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin cities4 minutes ago
-
KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolution for salary issues4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity theft4 minutes ago