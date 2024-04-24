Bahawalnagar boosts wheat procurement: 22 centers open for business

Bahawalnagar district, known for its significant contribution to Pakistan’s wheat production has ramped up its procurement operations

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Bahawalnagar district, known for its significant contribution to Pakistan’s wheat production has ramped up its procurement operations.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, accompanied by DPO Naseebullah Khan on Wednesday inspected the newly established Pasco wheat procurement centers.

The district has strategically set up 22 centers, including 12 procurement and 10 flag centers, to streamline the wheat purchasing process.

With centers distributed across Chishtian, Haroonabad, and Fort Abbas, the initiative aims to facilitate local farmers and reinforce the district’s pivotal role in the agricultural sector.

APP/adg/378