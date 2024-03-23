Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

The spirit of Pakistan Day resonated on Saturday through streets of Bahawalnagar as the community came together with traditional zeal to commemorate the occasion

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The spirit of Pakistan Day resonated on Saturday through streets of Bahawalnagar as the community came together with traditional zeal to commemorate the occasion.

The event, graced by the presence of students, teachers, government officials, and citizens, was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, with DPO Naseebullah Khan and administrative officers in attendance.

The dignitaries on this occasion unfurled the national flag, a gesture saluted by the police and rescue 1122 chalk and chalk squad. The ceremony also featured captivating tableaus on national songs presented by students evoking a sense of pride and unity.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Zulfuqar Ahmed Bhoon strongly emphasized the significance of the day, highlighting it as a time for renewal of commitment to the nation. He also voiced a resolute promise to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, echoing the sentiments of unity and dedication to the country's development.

The event culminated with a poignant prayer honoring the martyrs who made ultimate sacrifices for the nation's advancement, prosperity, stability, and integrity, underscoring the deep-rooted patriotism and reverence for the country's heroes.

APP/adg/378