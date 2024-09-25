Bahawalnagar court awarded death sentence to husband

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar on Wednesday ordered the death penalty for the main accused in the high-profile murder case from the Donga Bonga Walikot police station jurisdiction.

According to the police, the judge, Shahzeb Saeed sentenced the husband, Rab Nawaz to death and imposed a fine of 500,000 PKR (5 lakh rupees) for the crime of killing his wife, Amina over a domestic dispute nine months ago.

The fine amount will be paid to the heirs of the deceased as compensation.

This verdict comes after a thorough investigation and trial in the case which has drawn significant attention in the local community.

APP/mhg