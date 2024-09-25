Open Menu

Bahawalnagar Court Awarded Death Sentence To Husband

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Bahawalnagar court awarded death sentence to husband

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar on Wednesday ordered the death penalty for the main accused in the high-profile murder case from the Donga Bonga Walikot police station jurisdiction.

According to the police, the judge, Shahzeb Saeed sentenced the husband, Rab Nawaz to death and imposed a fine of 500,000 PKR (5 lakh rupees) for the crime of killing his wife, Amina over a domestic dispute nine months ago.

The fine amount will be paid to the heirs of the deceased as compensation.

This verdict comes after a thorough investigation and trial in the case which has drawn significant attention in the local community.

APP/mhg

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Fine Wife Bahawalnagar Pakistani Rupee From

Recent Stories

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

21 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

22 hours ago
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

22 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

23 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

23 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

23 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan