Bahawalnagar District Celebrates Easter With Unwavering Devotion And Robust Security Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Christian community in Bahawalnagar district on Sunday exuded unwavering devotion and respect, with women, children, and elders wholeheartedly participating in the traditional festivities, amidst the joyous celebration of the Easter festival.

This significant occasion was marked by foolproof security arrangements meticulously orchestrated by the district administration and police, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the celebratory gatherings.

The district's churches were vigilantly monitored using state-of-the-art CCTV cameras from the district control room, complemented by the deployment of over 300 police security personnel and officers.

Stringent security measures encompassed comprehensive field patrols, strategic police deployment within and outside the church premises, and meticulous visitor screening procedures.

Reflecting on the day's significance, members of the Christian community expressed their profound joy, emphasizing the unwavering religious freedom and protection afforded to all minorities in Pakistan. Notably, special prayers were fervently offered in the churches, invoking blessings for the stability, development, and prosperity of Pakistan, underscoring the profound spirit of unity and inclusivity within the nation.

