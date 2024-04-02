Open Menu

Bahawalnagar District Crackdown On Ramadan Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Bahawalnagar district crackdown on Ramadan violations

The Bahawalnagar district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, is actively ensuring relief for citizens during Ramadan in line with government directives

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Bahawalnagar district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, is actively ensuring relief for citizens during Ramadan in line with government directives.

As per details, Magistrates are conducting round-the-clock field operations, inspecting 43,459 shops and sale points in the past month.

They've issued 8,615 violations for enforcing official prices, imposing fines totaling Rs. 4,335,600 on 1,938 individuals for illegal profiteering.

Furthermore, 618 individuals have been arrested for serious violations, with FIRs filed against 114 of them.

Deputy Commissioner Bhoon emphasized the crackdown's scope, extending beyond profiteering to tackle adulterated goods sales, urging citizens to report complaints via the helpline 1718.

APP/adg

Related Topics

Sale Bahawalnagar Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

6 minutes ago
 National child abuse prevention month kicks off

National child abuse prevention month kicks off

6 minutes ago
 UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanatio ..

UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..

6 minutes ago
 Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

6 minutes ago
 Death of French toddler still unexplained despite ..

Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor

6 minutes ago
 Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike ..

Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

6 minutes ago
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

25 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

6 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

6 minutes ago
 UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastroph ..

UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'

6 minutes ago
 Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships p ..

Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..

11 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS l ..

MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan