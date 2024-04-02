Bahawalnagar District Crackdown On Ramadan Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The Bahawalnagar district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, is actively ensuring relief for citizens during Ramadan in line with government directives
As per details, Magistrates are conducting round-the-clock field operations, inspecting 43,459 shops and sale points in the past month.
They've issued 8,615 violations for enforcing official prices, imposing fines totaling Rs. 4,335,600 on 1,938 individuals for illegal profiteering.
Furthermore, 618 individuals have been arrested for serious violations, with FIRs filed against 114 of them.
Deputy Commissioner Bhoon emphasized the crackdown's scope, extending beyond profiteering to tackle adulterated goods sales, urging citizens to report complaints via the helpline 1718.
