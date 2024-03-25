Bahawalnagar Embarks On Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive
In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bahawalnagar district on Monday has launched a comprehensive cleanliness operation to enhance sanitation standards in both urban and rural areas
According to the DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon emphasized the importance of improving the sanitation situation and directed all local bodies to prioritize this initiative.
In Bahawalnagar City, the Municipal Committee has divided the area into two sectors and deployed 10 teams consisting of over 100 personnel.
All available machinery is being utilized to collect and dispose of garbage at designated landfill sites. To date, over 2,000 tons of garbage have been removed from the city with an average of 82 tons collected daily.
The DC has instructed local bodies to eliminate unsightly piles of dirt and ensure that all sewerage holes are properly covered. Strict action is also being taken against wall chalking and encroachment. Officers have been directed to remain in the field and supervise the cleaning campaign.
