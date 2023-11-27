Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan on Monday launched a polio campaign at the district hospital in Bahawalnagar.

Key figures including the District Health officer (DHO), representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other member of Health department participated in the event.

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan urged parents to collaborate with the government's efforts to eradicate polio by ensuring their infants receive the polio vaccine.

The campaign aims to administer the vaccine to a total of 85,468 children in the district.

To accomplish this ambitious target, a robust infrastructure comprising 2786 teams has been deployed across the district.

This includes 136 fixed teams, 2562 mobile teams, and 88 transit teams. The strategic placement of these teams ensures comprehensive coverage, reaching every corner of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan expressed confidence in the collective commitment to making the region polio-free.

