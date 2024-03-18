Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Amid Ramazan Bahawalnagar district administration initiated a robust crackdown on high street sellers and hoarders on Monday.

According to details, price Control Magistrates inspected 23,231 shop sale points, leading to the arrest of 335 profiteers and 58 FIRs.

Shops were sealed, and fines totaling Rs 27, 41,600 were imposed on 1,100 shopkeepers for 4,582 violations.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhawan highlighted the involvement of 50 magistrates across the district and urged citizens to report complaints via helpline 1718.

The administration affirmed continued action against hoarders and profiteers to ensure fair prices during Ramadan, emphasizing their commitment to consumer protection.

