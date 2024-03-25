Bahawalnagar Police Crack Down On Kite Sellers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Bahawalnagar District Police on Monday launched a swift crackdown on kite sellers in the wake of tragic kite-flying incidents across Punjab.
According to the DC office, Acting on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz the police conducted raids, arresting two individuals and seizing a substantial quantity of kites, metal chemical strings, and other related materials.
DPO Nasib Allah Khan emphasized the ongoing nature of the operation, vowing to continue the crackdown with unwavering intensity.
He urged the public to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious kite-selling activities. The operation aims to prevent further loss of life and ensure public safety during the kite-flying season.
APP/adg/378
