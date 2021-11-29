UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Accident: Govt Not To Allow Schools Along Highways In Future

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:49 PM

The Punjab government has decided not to allow establishment of schools on highways and main roads in the wake of deaths of four schoolchildren in a road accident on a highway in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided not to allow establishment of schools on highways and main roads in the wake of deaths of four schoolchildren in a road accident on a highway in Bahawalpur.

In this regard, instructions were issued to all divisional commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and relevant departments.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The Inspector-General of Police Punjab, Additional IG Motorway Police, administrative secretaries of different departments including schools education, higher education, excise, commissioner Lahore division, and officers concerned attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video-link.

The chief secretary ordered that signboards and cat's eyes be installed near schools, hospitals, and parks located along highways and main roads. He said that schools would be bound to deploy four road crossing assistants under the supervision of a duty teacher at the time of opening and closure of schools. He asked the officers to carry out a survey of all private schools near highways and main roads to identify the high-risk educational institutions. He said that service roads and overhead bridges for pedestrians should be constructed wherever possible, besides making zebra crossings in front of all schools.

The chief secretary directed the Secretary Excise to work out a policy regarding the registration of new vehicles before their delivery. He said that fitness checks of light vehicles once a year and heavy vehicles twice a year would be made mandatory. He mentioned that driving without a licence is a crime, asking the police officers to launch a crackdown on violators. He said that the Bahawalpur incident is very unfortunate and prevention of such accidents is a collective responsibility of all.

The meeting also considered a proposal to increase the penalty for driving without a licence and to make it mandatory for two license-holder drivers to drive heavy vehicles on highways.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan suggested conducting traffic awareness week in schools. He directed the police officers to depute traffic wardens outside educational institutions at the time of closure of schools.

The commissioner Bahawalpur division briefed the meeting that according to the preliminary survey, 52 schools were located near highways and main roads in Bahawalpur and out of which 16 schools were located near highways and 36 near main roads.

More Stories From Pakistan

