Bahawalpur Affected By Rajasthan Smog
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Environment Protection Department Assistant Director Ansar Sayyal has said smog coming from Rajashtan state of India had been affecting the Bahawalpur region.
Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said that smog had also been reported in Bahawalpur like in some other parts of Punajb province.
He, however, said that smog coming from Rajashtan state of India had been affecting Bahawalpur region. He said that brick kilns which had not adopted zigzag technology so far, had also been causing increase in smog level.
He said that burning paddy stubble in India was also causing smog in Pakistan. He said that so far, over 100 brick-kilns had been demolished in Punjab province which had not been following instructions to adopt zigzag technology.
Recent Stories
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 55,000 children benefit from education reforms in Sindh1 minute ago
-
PCRWR declares 30 brands of drinking bottle water unsafe1 minute ago
-
AIOU stands in solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day1 minute ago
-
Medical facilities, arrangements reviewed in DHQ1 minute ago
-
Qatar charity visits Sanghar to review ongoing welfare projects1 minute ago
-
MWMC all set to complete waste management outsourcing1 minute ago
-
Speakers expresses concerns over maternal mortality; stress for accessible, safe reproductive healt ..2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 absconders11 minutes ago
-
UET receives first e-bike from Atlas Honda11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 187 properties over rules violations11 minutes ago
-
Kohat University hosts 3rd Board of Studies meeting to address climate change11 minutes ago
-
Police warn owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and factories11 minutes ago