Bahawalpur Arts Council marks Iqbal Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Bahawalpur Arts Council observed Iqbal Day to pay rich tributes to the poet of the east Alama Muhammad Iqbal.

The Council organized a ceremony at its premises where the speakers paid rich tributes to the services of Alama Muhammad Iqbal for the cause of the welfare of Muslim Ummah and a saparate country for Muslims of Sub-Continent.

On the occasion, known singers and artists sung poetry of Alama Muhammad Iqbal.

Director, Iqabal academy, Abdul Rauf, Director, Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Dr. Rafeeq, Dr. Asghar Siyal, Dr. Irum Saba and Masood Sabir attended the ceremony.

