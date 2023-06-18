Bahawalpur Arts Council organizes event for kids

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Arts Council in collaboration with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has organized four-day Kids Summer Camp at the arts council premises.

District Officer, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Ms. Noshaba Malik and District Officer, Civil Defense, Ms. Fareha Jaffar were chief guests of the event's ceremony held at the arts council.

The children were provided with an environment of recreational activities besides they were given professional training about different fields of fine arts at the camp.

Professional artists including Afzal Jahangir, Adnan, Akmal Shehzad, Asif, Saima and Ghazala Anjum gave training to the kids about different fields of fine arts including calligraphy, painting, designing, music and others, respectively.