Bahawalpur Arts Council To Organize Various Programs To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur Arts Council has chalked out a series of programs to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. According to Director Bahawalpur Arts Council Zubair Rabbani, a seminar will be held in which atrocities of Indian occupied forces against unarmed Kashmiris will be highlighted. The Pakistani feature film "Yeh Aman" will be played for the participants of the seminar.

A walk will also be organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. Competitions of tableaus and national songs will also be held among school students.

An exhibition of posters prepared by the students of University College of Arts and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will also be part of the programs. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal will be Chief Guest at the events.

