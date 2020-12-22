UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Bar Association Delegation Calls On CJP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Bahawalpur Bar Association delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A ten member delegation of Bahawalpur Bar Association, headed by its President Liaqat Sami Khan and comprising office bearers called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed here in Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and inaugurated a newly developed website of Bahawalpur Bar Association.

Talking to the delegation, the CJP said that without assistance of the bar the administration of justice can not be done properly.

He advised them to appear in courts with full preparation, devotion and dedication and asked them to grasp full knowledge of law along with other subjects like philosophy, history, geography, literature that will help them plead the cases properly.

He also advised them to maintain decorum of courts while assisting the courts.

The delegation discussed issue of mutual interest regarding the legal profession.

The Chief Justice shared his experience and views with them.

The delegation thanked the Chief Justice for taking out time from his busy schedule for them and invited his lordship to visit Bahawalpur Bar Association.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.

