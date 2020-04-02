Bahawalpur based artists get cheques: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry on behalf of the government, gave away cheques of Rs 5000 each to 53 Bahawalpur based artists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry on behalf of the government, gave away cheques of Rs 5000 each to 53 Bahawalpur based artists.

Official sources said here on Thursday, a total of Rs 265,000 were distributed among artists.

The minister said that artists should create awareness among people about the preventive measures against coronavirus.

He said there was a dire need to facilitate deserving people. He said that people should ensure implementation on guidelines set by the government against coronavirus.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that he was participating in the activitiesfor the people who required assistance.

