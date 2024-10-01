Bahawalpur Board Announces Results Of Inter Part-I
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education announced results
of the Intermediate Part-I examinations 2024.
According to the result gazette issued by the board, a total of 51858 candidates appeared in the
exams, including 2,517 private candidates.
A total of 27,400 candidates passed the exams with the pass percentage 52.84.
