Bahawalpur Board announces results of Inter Part-I

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education announced results

of the Intermediate Part-I examinations 2024.

According to the result gazette issued by the board, a total of 51858 candidates appeared in the

exams, including 2,517 private candidates.

A total of 27,400 candidates passed the exams with the pass percentage 52.84.