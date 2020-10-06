Bahawalpur Chamber delegation meets Commissioner

A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry at his office on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by newly elected president Tanveer Mehmood.

Talking to the delegation, Commissioner said that all-out efforts will be made to solve problems faced by the chamber for socio-economic growth of the area.

He said that steps will be taken to facilitate investors in order to generate new economic activities.

The delegation apprised Commissioner about problems related to establishing of new industrial estate, issuing of weapons licenses, membership of Bahawal Club, removal of encroachments from the city and connecting Bahawalpur with motorway M5.

Commissioner ensured the delegation of solving the problems and issued instructions to concerned officers in this regard.