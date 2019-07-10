UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (BCCI) Approves Elections Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

A meeting of Executive Body of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was held here that approved elections schedule of BCCI for year 2019-20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of Executive Body of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was held here that approved elections schedule of BCCI for year 2019-20.

According to a press release issued here, the meeting of Executive Committee of BCCI was held with the president, Mubashar Hussain that was also attended by senior vice president, Muhammad Aslam and members of the committee.

"The executive committee approved election commission and elections schedule of BCCI for year 2019-20," it said.

The voters list will be displayed on notice board on July 18. The members can submit their objection about voters list with the secretary BCCI till July 25. The final voters list will be uploaded on chambers' website on August 26.

