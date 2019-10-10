UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahawalpur Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (BCCI) Meeting Reviews Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:11 AM

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) meeting reviews development projects

A meeting of central body of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was held here which reviewed pace of work on construction of projects underway at new industrial estate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of central body of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was held here which reviewed pace of work on construction of projects underway at new industrial estate.

The meeting was presided over by the president, BCCI, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary that was also attended by vice president, BCCI, Muhammad Illyas Khan, Project Manager, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate (BIE), Khizar Haiyat and former presidents BCCI including Ameer Yousaf Ali Khan and Malik Muhammad Ejaz Nazim and members of the executive body.

The meeting reviewed pace of work of under-construction projects at Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. Haiyat told the meeting that first phase of construction work at BIE would be completed soon. "Work on construction of access road, boundary wall, main gate and admin block was underway," he said.

He added that construction of fist phase of BIE would cost Rs 300 million. "The second phase of BIE will cost Rs 4 billion," he said. He said that the management was in touch with the provincial government and board of Revenue for release of funds.

Related Topics

Road Bahawalpur Chamber Commerce Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kohat police arrest proclaimed offender

36 seconds ago

Turkey Makes Attempts of Ground Invasion Into Syri ..

40 seconds ago

Militants Keep Blocking Humanitarian Corridor in I ..

17 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

17 minutes ago

Government land had been retrieved from the encroa ..

17 minutes ago

India's huge military budget mayw trigger arms rac ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.