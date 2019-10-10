Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) meeting reviews development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of central body of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was held here which reviewed pace of work on construction of projects underway at new industrial estate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of central body of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was held here which reviewed pace of work on construction of projects underway at new industrial estate.

The meeting was presided over by the president, BCCI, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary that was also attended by vice president, BCCI, Muhammad Illyas Khan, Project Manager, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate (BIE), Khizar Haiyat and former presidents BCCI including Ameer Yousaf Ali Khan and Malik Muhammad Ejaz Nazim and members of the executive body.

The meeting reviewed pace of work of under-construction projects at Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. Haiyat told the meeting that first phase of construction work at BIE would be completed soon. "Work on construction of access road, boundary wall, main gate and admin block was underway," he said.

He added that construction of fist phase of BIE would cost Rs 300 million. "The second phase of BIE will cost Rs 4 billion," he said. He said that the management was in touch with the provincial government and board of Revenue for release of funds.