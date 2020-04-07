Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Flour Mills delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner

A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and Bahawalpur Flour Mills Association called on Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed at his office here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and Bahawalpur Flour Mills Association called on Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed at his office here on Tuesday.

The delegation gave a cheque of Rs 3.

7 million to Deputy Commissioner for financial aid to labourers who have gone jobless during the lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude towards the delegation for the act of kindness.

He also appreciated the role of flour mills in providing flour to the market in adequate quantity. He said that flour was available in the district at the rate of Rs 390 per 10 kilograms and Rs 783 per 20 kilograms.