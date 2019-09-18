UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahawalpur Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Elections Schedule Issued

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:36 PM

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections schedule issued

The schedule for elections of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been issued

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The schedule for elections of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been issued. The elections will be held on September 21.

According to a press release issue by BCCI office here, the elections for corporate class of the chamber will be held on September 21.

Contest for corporate class will be held between the candidates including Chaudhary Waqas Akhtar, Umar Daraz Cheema, Malik Usman Rasheed, Malik Muhammad Fiaz Nazim, Chaudhary Mahmood Majeed, Chaudhary Waheed Arshad, Ahmed Bilal, Abdul Ghaffar, Chaudhary Naeem Ahmed, Mehtab Ahmed and Faisal Mahmood.

The candidates for women reserved seats included Sadia Majeed, Shazia Mukhtar and Shehla Ehsan.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Chamber September Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

HRCP voices deep concern about govt's special medi ..

4 minutes ago

Appointment of teachers against 822 vacant posts f ..

4 minutes ago

Cargo plane carrying four missing in eastern Indon ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Mir Payment System to Test International ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) provincial assemb ..

9 minutes ago

Money laundering, Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza S ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.