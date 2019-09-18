Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections schedule issued

The schedule for elections of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been issued

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The schedule for elections of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been issued. The elections will be held on September 21.

According to a press release issue by BCCI office here, the elections for corporate class of the chamber will be held on September 21.

Contest for corporate class will be held between the candidates including Chaudhary Waqas Akhtar, Umar Daraz Cheema, Malik Usman Rasheed, Malik Muhammad Fiaz Nazim, Chaudhary Mahmood Majeed, Chaudhary Waheed Arshad, Ahmed Bilal, Abdul Ghaffar, Chaudhary Naeem Ahmed, Mehtab Ahmed and Faisal Mahmood.

The candidates for women reserved seats included Sadia Majeed, Shazia Mukhtar and Shehla Ehsan.