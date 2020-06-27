Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks opening of marriage halls with SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Javed Iqbal Chaudhary has requested the government to allow marriage halls following SOPs.

In a press release issued here, he said that tens of thousands of people worked directly and indirectly with marriage halls.

He said that closure of marriage halls had made a large number of people jobless. "Thousands of waiters, cooks and security guards have been jobless due to closure of marriage halls," he said.

He said that people attached with business of baking, poultry and catering had to depend on functioning of marriage halls.

He hoped that the government would introduce SOPs for marriage halls besides allowing them to run their business.