UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Child Murder Case: DNA Conducted

Published June 05, 2023

Bahawalpur Child Murder Case: DNA conducted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The forensic laboratory has conducted the DNA of two suspects who were in the custody of Bahawalpur police in a child murder case.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that two accused identified as Shahid and Zahid were taken into custody by the police in a child murder case.

"The DNA samples were dispatched to a forensic laboratory for the test," he said, adding that DNA of the suspects had been conducted.

He further said that the arrested accused were in police custody on judicial remand.

It is recalled here that a child went missing and later, his body was found in the area lying within the jurisdiction of Sama Satta police station.

